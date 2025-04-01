Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies
In other news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,764 shares in the company, valued at $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,696,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,706.51. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and sold 284,851 shares valued at $1,319,279. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.