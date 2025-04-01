AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AEye Stock Up 1.7 %

AEye stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 144,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.84.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 17,554.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

