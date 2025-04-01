AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AEye Stock Up 1.7 %
AEye stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 144,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.84.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 17,554.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AEye
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AEye
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.