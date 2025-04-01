Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen Sells 6,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$155.91 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$81.75 and a 52 week high of C$157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$141.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

