Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen Sells 6,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$155.91 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$81.75 and a 52 week high of C$157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$141.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.19.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 76.24%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
