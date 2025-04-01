AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 133,610 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

