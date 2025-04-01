Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of AFLYY opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

