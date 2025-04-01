Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Trading 8.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

