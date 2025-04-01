Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albany International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Albany International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.52 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.