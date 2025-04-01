Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

