Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

