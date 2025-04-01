Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

