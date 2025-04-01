Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $12.60 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

