Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $7.69 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

