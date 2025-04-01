Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $203,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $493,807,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $579.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

