Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $416.44 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 521,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $416,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.