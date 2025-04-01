Allianz SE Makes New $126,000 Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.