Allianz SE Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 50.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Datadog by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 212,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.88. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.53, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

