Allstate Corp Invests $972,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $495,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,133,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 317,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

