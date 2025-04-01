Allstate Corp Makes New $905,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Humana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $264.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.77 and a 200-day moving average of $273.07.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

