Allstate Corp Purchases New Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 239.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Corpay by 70.0% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY stock opened at $348.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

