Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Groupama Asset Managment’s 7th Largest Position

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day moving average is $260.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.25.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

