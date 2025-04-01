Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 22.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) rose 22.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.30 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.53 ($1.48). Approximately 12,580,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 3,592,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.21).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 22.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.49.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

