American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.