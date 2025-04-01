American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AIG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

