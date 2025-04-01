AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.06. 88,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 612,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMTD Digital stock. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMTD Digital were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

