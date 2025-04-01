Analysts’ Downgrades for April 1st (AC, BMRN, BR, BRT, BW, CBSH, CLH, EBAY, FTNT, INVA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 1st:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$18.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$58.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.