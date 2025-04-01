Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $19.30

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.