Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (AAL, AARD, AOMR, ARDT, ATNM, AXSM, BB, BIAF, BODI, CABA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 1st:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading. Jones Trading currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 114 ($1.47) target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) price target on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jones Trading.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at WBB Securities. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 199 ($2.57) target price on the stock.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.