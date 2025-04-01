Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 1st (AAL, AARD, AOMR, ARDT, ATNM, AXSM, BB, BIAF, BODI, CABA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 1st:
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading. Jones Trading currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the stock.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.
Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 114 ($1.47) target price on the stock.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) price target on the stock.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on the stock.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jones Trading.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $174.00 target price on the stock.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at WBB Securities. The firm currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.
MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.
Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 199 ($2.57) target price on the stock.
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.
