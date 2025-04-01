Analyzing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $717.44 million 0.37 -$67.59 million ($0.36) -5.56 HeartCore Enterprises $30.29 million 0.52 -$4.19 million $0.24 3.13

Profitability

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -6.33% -1.45% -0.21% HeartCore Enterprises 16.25% 65.33% 22.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 8X8 and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 3 2 3 0 2.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $2.99, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats 8X8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

