ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 33122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.
ARC Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
