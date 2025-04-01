Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 153,777 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $80,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

