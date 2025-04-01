Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $64,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hafnia by 72.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $3,123,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hafnia by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 287,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hafnia by 671.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 224,070 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Trading Down 1.8 %

HAFN opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. Hafnia Limited has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Articles

