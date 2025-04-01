Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $74,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,226 shares of company stock worth $19,121,223. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

