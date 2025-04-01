Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Trading Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 7,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 82,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
