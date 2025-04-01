ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,318 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $49,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ATS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 142,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ATS by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 46.5% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 188.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.98. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

About ATS

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

