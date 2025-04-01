Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.58 on Friday. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

In other news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani acquired 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,439 shares in the company, valued at $351,658.50. This trade represents a 14.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $83,558. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Articles

