Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 29,200 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

