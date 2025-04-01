Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,465,900 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 976,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $113.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

