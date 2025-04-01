B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

