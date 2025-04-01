B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,163,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

C stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

