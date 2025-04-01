B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 16,712 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 930,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 181,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EW opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

