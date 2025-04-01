B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 31,474 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,474 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,881,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.12.

NYSE PNC opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,057 shares in the company, valued at $97,361,804. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,313. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

