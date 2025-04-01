B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Announces Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.55%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
Featured Stories
