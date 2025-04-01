B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Announces Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.55%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

