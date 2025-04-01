Ballast Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 161,368 shares during the quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,438 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,580,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $32,304.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,433.76. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,129.60. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

