Ballast Asset Management LP Sells 16,601 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Ballast Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the period. Climb Global Solutions accounts for about 5.1% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

In other Climb Global Solutions news, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,520.32. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $220,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,460.40. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $510.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

