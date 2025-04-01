Ballast Asset Management LP Sells 2,528 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ballast Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties accounts for about 1.7% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPR opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

