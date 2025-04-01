Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 190,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BBDO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.