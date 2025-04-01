Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 190,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE BBDO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.67.
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
