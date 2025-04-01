Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) fell 0.5% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $41.53. 6,580,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,216,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
