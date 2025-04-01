Best Penny Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

iCoreConnect, bioAffinity Technologies, ReShape Lifesciences, JetBlue Airways, Endeavour Silver, BigBear.ai, and TeraWulf are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, typically trading under $5 per share, issued by small companies with limited market capitalization. These stocks are often highly volatile with low liquidity, making them riskier investments due to less regulatory scrutiny and reduced financial transparency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Shares of iCoreConnect stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 186,649,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,581. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. iCoreConnect has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Shares of BIAF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 460,150,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

NASDAQ:RSLS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 224,214,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

JBLU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,266,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,358,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

EXK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 26,262,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,697. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $966.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 29,231,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,375,462. The company has a market cap of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 24,572,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,735,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.70.

