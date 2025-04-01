Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance

Shares of BLMC stock remained flat at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of -0.90. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Featured Articles

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

