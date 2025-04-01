Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance
Shares of BLMC stock remained flat at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of -0.90. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile
