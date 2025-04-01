BingEx Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FLX)

BingEx’s (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 2nd. BingEx had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $66,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BingEx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. BingEx has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BingEx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BingEx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BingEx Limited ( NASDAQ:FLX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of BingEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

